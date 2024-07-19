Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 1,599 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 387,343.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,079,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078,723 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $149,425,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $41,068,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 3,396.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,711,000 after buying an additional 255,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,641,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,066,846,000 after buying an additional 192,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of ENPH opened at $107.95 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.49 and a 1-year high of $189.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.62 and a 200 day moving average of $115.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.22, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. The company had revenue of $263.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. On average, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mandy Yang bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $416,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,305.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 20,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.69, for a total value of $2,093,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,391,108.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mandy Yang bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $416,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,305.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 344,526 shares of company stock valued at $43,139,775 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.74.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

