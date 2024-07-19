AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells $17,621,000.00 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $17,621,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,880,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,777,090.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AutoNation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $176.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.21. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.81 and a fifty-two week high of $182.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoNation

AutoNation announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, April 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AN. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AN

AutoNation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.