Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HSBC

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALV. Wolfe Research upgraded Autoliv from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group upgraded Autoliv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Autoliv from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Autoliv from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $131.08.

Autoliv Stock Up 0.1 %

ALV opened at $108.58 on Monday. Autoliv has a one year low of $89.37 and a one year high of $129.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.70 and its 200-day moving average is $114.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 5.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Autoliv will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total transaction of $240,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,822,237.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Autoliv by 62.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Autoliv by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Autoliv by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

