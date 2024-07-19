AT&T (NYSE:T) Trading Up 1.3%

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.19 and last traded at $19.09. Approximately 11,867,987 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 36,101,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.85.

Several research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.85.

The firm has a market cap of $137.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Pacific Financial grew its position in AT&T by 166.7% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in AT&T by 176.6% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 58.2% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

