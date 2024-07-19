AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Increased by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 28.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.14. 34,790,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,295,418. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.89 and a twelve month high of $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 59.68%.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.85.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

