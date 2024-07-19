Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Sets New 12-Month High at $125.33

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $125.33 and last traded at $125.11, with a volume of 179504 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $122.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.23. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.28%.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In other news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at $419,018. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 200.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

