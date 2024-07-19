ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Price Performance
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.81. 63,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average is $14.15. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $15.39.
About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)
