ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Price Performance

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.81. 63,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average is $14.15. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $15.39.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company provides digital access solutions, such as electronic access control ecosystem, wireless solutions, electronic key solutions, standalone access solutions, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; mechanical products, including hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, euro profile cylinders, panic exit devices, door closers, floor spring, and general hardware; and doors.

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.