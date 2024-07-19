ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading Down 1.8%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $903.30 and last traded at $907.78. 636,694 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,156,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $924.15.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,147.80.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,006.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $935.63. The stock has a market cap of $355.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 51.37% and a net margin of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $1.8732 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 32.53%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Hilltop National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.0% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.2% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.2% during the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.1% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.8% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

