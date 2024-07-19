ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Down 9.9%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $945.00 and last traded at $962.56. 2,039,583 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 1,129,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,068.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,147.80.

Get ASML alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

ASML Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,006.93 and its 200 day moving average is $935.63. The company has a market capitalization of $356.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 51.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $1.8732 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

Institutional Trading of ASML

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in ASML by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter worth about $715,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.