ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Shares Down 3%

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.24 and last traded at $11.31. Approximately 465,929 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 593,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.
ARS Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.8 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.34.
ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts expect that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at ARS Pharmaceuticals
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARS Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 861.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 111,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 99,986 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $206,000. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,860,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,299 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 55,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.
About ARS Pharmaceuticals
ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ARS Pharmaceuticals
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.