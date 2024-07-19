ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Shares Down 3%

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.24 and last traded at $11.31. Approximately 465,929 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 593,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.34.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts expect that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 5,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $46,580.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,642,193 shares in the company, valued at $14,861,846.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,547,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,640,895.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 5,147 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $46,580.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,642,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,861,846.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 500,000 shares of company stock worth $4,856,040 in the last quarter. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 861.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 111,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 99,986 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $206,000. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,860,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,299 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 55,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

