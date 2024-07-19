Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.00

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $29.99, with a volume of 72863 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.51.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.77.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Arrow Financial had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $54.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.79%.

In related news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $94,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,880.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,826,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,709,000 after buying an additional 100,355 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 795,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,898,000 after purchasing an additional 10,636 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 134,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 36,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. 46.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

