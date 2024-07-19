ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) were up 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as 164.65 and last traded at 161.93. Approximately 2,927,357 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 12,860,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at 158.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on ARM from $110.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ARM from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised ARM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ARM from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on ARM from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 109.08.

The company’s 50 day moving average is 146.53 and its 200-day moving average is 120.89.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.30 by 0.06. ARM had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of 928.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 865.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARM. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in ARM during the second quarter worth about $273,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in ARM in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ARM by 172.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 13,574 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the second quarter worth approximately $13,475,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

