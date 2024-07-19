Ark Price Reaches $0.40 on Major Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Ark has a market cap of $71.99 million and approximately $63.13 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000620 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000917 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000674 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001628 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 182,213,724 coins and its circulating supply is 182,213,314 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

