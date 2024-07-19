Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Applied DNA Sciences from $7.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Applied DNA Sciences Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $0.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.71. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $37.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $403,259.00, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.08.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($5.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.60) by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 222.33% and a negative return on equity of 306.32%. Analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied DNA Sciences stock. AMH Equity Ltd raised its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,385 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd owned 63.57% of Applied DNA Sciences worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

