Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stake Lessened by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 8.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 0.9% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 11,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APO shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at $40,002,634.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Apollo Global Management stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.42. 678,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,368,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.11 and a 12 month high of $124.01.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.33 million. Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.463 per share. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 20.49%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

