Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

Equities researchers at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARI

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

NYSE ARI opened at $10.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.76. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 52.35 and a current ratio of 52.35.

In related news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,625 shares in the company, valued at $606,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 31.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,866 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 400.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 83,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 66,768 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 312,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 16,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 103.5% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 14,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.