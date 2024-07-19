Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Short Interest Up 6.5% in June

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,810,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the June 15th total of 13,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.1 days.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

APLS opened at $37.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.83. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $73.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 160.77% and a negative net margin of 79.67%. The firm had revenue of $172.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 284.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $1,451,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,801.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 78,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $3,341,711.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,261,880.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $1,451,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,801.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $89,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 299.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, HC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APLS. Wedbush cut their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

