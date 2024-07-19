APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 69.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,002 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 30.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 552,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,715,000 after purchasing an additional 129,355 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APA in the third quarter worth $356,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of APA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of APA by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in APA by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 40,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of APA from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.18.

APA Stock Performance

APA stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,710,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,379,686. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $46.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.26.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. APA had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 34.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

APA Company Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Recommended Stories

