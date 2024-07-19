Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Shares Up 3.9%

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.85 and last traded at $5.81. Approximately 261,312 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,161,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANNX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Annexon from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Annexon from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Annexon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

Get Annexon alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Annexon

Annexon Stock Up 2.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $530.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average is $5.19.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.11. On average, research analysts forecast that Annexon, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Annexon

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANNX. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,780,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Annexon by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 8,061,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359,793 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Annexon during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,647,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Annexon by 96.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,747,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Annexon by 10,482.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,195 shares during the last quarter.

About Annexon

(Get Free Report)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.