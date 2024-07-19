Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Shares Down 6.8%

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.66 and last traded at $5.76. 392,999 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,169,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Annexon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Annexon from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Annexon from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

Get Annexon alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Annexon

Annexon Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $520.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.19.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.11. Analysts expect that Annexon, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Annexon

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Annexon by 78.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Annexon by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Annexon by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Annexon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Annexon by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares during the period.

Annexon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.