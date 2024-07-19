Animalcare Group (LON:ANCR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $250.00

Animalcare Group plc (LON:ANCR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 250 ($3.24) and last traded at GBX 241.38 ($3.13), with a volume of 20378 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 237 ($3.07).

Animalcare Group Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of £145.72 million, a PE ratio of 12,000.00 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 238.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 213.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54.

Insider Transactions at Animalcare Group

In other news, insider Jenny Winter sold 95,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.92), for a total transaction of £214,245 ($277,843.34). Insiders own 29.65% of the company’s stock.

Animalcare Group Company Profile

Animalcare Group plc develops, sells, and distributes licensed veterinary pharmaceuticals and identification products, and services for companion and production animals, and equine veterinary markets in Europe and internationally. It also offers microchipping and other associated services. Animalcare Group plc is based in York, the United Kingdom.

