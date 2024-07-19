Analyzing Sharps Technology (STSS) and Its Rivals

Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) is one of 234 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Sharps Technology to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.2% of Sharps Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of Sharps Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Sharps Technology alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sharps Technology and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharps Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Sharps Technology Competitors 1714 4531 8702 237 2.49

Volatility & Risk

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 25.54%. Given Sharps Technology’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sharps Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Sharps Technology has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sharps Technology’s competitors have a beta of 0.85, indicating that their average stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sharps Technology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharps Technology N/A -102.25% -72.97% Sharps Technology Competitors -673.58% -130.39% -27.84%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sharps Technology and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sharps Technology N/A -$9.84 million -0.36 Sharps Technology Competitors $1.03 billion $3.51 million -4,572.44

Sharps Technology’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sharps Technology. Sharps Technology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Sharps Technology competitors beat Sharps Technology on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Sharps Technology

(Get Free Report)

Sharps Technology, Inc., a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.