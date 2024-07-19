AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.03

AnalytixInsight Inc. (CVE:ALY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 18717 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
AnalytixInsight Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 12.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.63.
AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.06 million during the quarter.
About AnalytixInsight
AnalytixInsight Inc operates as a data analytics and enterprise software solutions provider to worldwide institutions across various industries. It develops and markets cloud-based platforms, providing financial content, stock trading, and research solutions for banks, brokers, and investors in the financial services industry.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AnalytixInsight
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for AnalytixInsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnalytixInsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.