Analysts Set Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) Target Price at C$49.61

Shares of Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$56.44.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Stelco from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Stelco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$47.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark lowered Stelco from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$58.50 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Stelco from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Stelco from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Stelco Stock Performance

Stelco Dividend Announcement

STLC opened at C$66.00 on Friday. Stelco has a 12-month low of C$32.93 and a 12-month high of C$66.56. The stock has a market cap of C$3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$41.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.50%.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

