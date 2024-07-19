Analysts Set Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) PT at $510.36

Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $510.36.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOC. BTIG Research began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $565.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth approximately $391,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 3,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, ERn Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NOC opened at $439.60 on Friday. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $414.56 and a 1 year high of $496.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $443.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $2.06 per share. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 57.62%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

