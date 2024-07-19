Analysts Set Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) PT at $510.36

Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $510.36.
A number of research firms recently commented on NOC. BTIG Research began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $565.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on NOC
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrop Grumman
Northrop Grumman Price Performance
NYSE NOC opened at $439.60 on Friday. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $414.56 and a 1 year high of $496.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $443.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13.
Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $2.06 per share. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 57.62%.
Northrop Grumman Company Profile
Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.
