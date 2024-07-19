Analysts Set Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Target Price at $242.19

Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $242.88.

MAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Marriott International stock opened at $244.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.08. The company has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $180.75 and a fifty-two week high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAR. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 131.1% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 845.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

