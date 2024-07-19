Analysts Set Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) PT at $25.38

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.57.

ARQT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Down 4.9 %

ARQT stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $13.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 9.89 and a quick ratio of 9.61.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 204.35% and a negative return on equity of 197.28%. The business had revenue of $49.57 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick Burnett sold 23,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $201,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,688.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick Burnett sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $201,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,688.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry Todd Edwards sold 7,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $68,607.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,415 shares of company stock worth $378,950 in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $462,000. Pennant Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $552,000. AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,421,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $888,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $628,000.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

