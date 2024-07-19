Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.95

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.95 and last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 106770 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMPL shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amplitude from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMPL

Amplitude Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.16 million, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $72.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.25 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 30.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amplitude

In other Amplitude news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $32,197.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,820 shares in the company, valued at $758,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amplitude

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPL. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Amplitude in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the first quarter worth $45,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the first quarter valued at $95,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amplitude

(Get Free Report)

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.