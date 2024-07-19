Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Shares Gap Down to $12.56

Shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.56, but opened at $12.16. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF shares last traded at $12.35, with a volume of 741,141 shares trading hands.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $934.96 million, a P/E ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average is $10.47.

Get Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILJ. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000.

About Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.