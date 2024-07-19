American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.08

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.08 and traded as high as $19.66. American Public Education shares last traded at $19.44, with a volume of 844,931 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APEI shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on American Public Education from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $334.55 million, a P/E ratio of -7.26, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average of $14.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $154.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.34 million. American Public Education had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. Research analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Public Education news, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 6,519 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $113,104.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,979.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Public Education news, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 6,519 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $113,104.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,979.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 1,500 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $27,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,807.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 329.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 425,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after buying an additional 326,091 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter valued at about $2,159,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 5,036.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 86,120 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter valued at about $799,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Public Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

