American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 49.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,106 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 91,760 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $63,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,541 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $26,308,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,997 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 260.8% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 8,835 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,178 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total value of $27,267,303.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at $25,642,315.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total transaction of $829,500.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,896.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total transaction of $27,267,303.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,642,315.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of American Express from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC upped their target price on shares of American Express from $232.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.65.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of American Express stock traded down $6.82 on Friday, hitting $242.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,663,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,613. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $174.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $253.73.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.06%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

