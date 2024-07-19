Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.15

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.15 and last traded at $26.08, with a volume of 66564 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMTB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amerant Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Amerant Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $92.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.76 million. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 7.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Amerant Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.94%.

Insider Transactions at Amerant Bancorp

In other news, COO Carlos Iafigliola sold 10,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $239,296.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,961 shares in the company, valued at $225,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Carlos Iafigliola sold 10,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $239,296.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,961 shares in the company, valued at $225,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Armando Fleitas sold 6,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $140,961.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,368.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amerant Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 294,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after buying an additional 31,391 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,559,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,214 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 430.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. 42.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

