Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $56.15

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$56.15 and last traded at C$55.98, with a volume of 16664 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$55.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIF. CIBC boosted their target price on Altus Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a C$59.00 target price on shares of Altus Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$57.67.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AIF

Altus Group Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$49.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$48.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.09). Altus Group had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The business had revenue of C$199.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$198.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altus Group Limited will post 1.9806823 earnings per share for the current year.

Altus Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.22%.

Altus Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.