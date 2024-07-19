Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Down 0% Following Insider Selling

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) fell 0% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $187.44 and last traded at $188.15. 2,623,560 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 20,511,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.19.

Specifically, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,141,173.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,988 shares of company stock valued at $26,068,355 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.38.

Alphabet Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,246,000. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.