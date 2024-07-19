Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells $278,775.00 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $179.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.68 and a 1-year high of $193.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Unique Wealth LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Acorn Creek Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 1858 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,637 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $567,000. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 14,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.38.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

