Alpha Family Trust Sells 2,215 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Alpha Family Trust decreased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,545 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 1.2% of Alpha Family Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Alpha Family Trust’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 44.9% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 25.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 23.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,609,546 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $634,522,000 after acquiring an additional 677,273 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 908.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,860 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 17,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,566 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $249.23. 110,708,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,776,320. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.03.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

