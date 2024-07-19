Alpha Family Trust Makes New Investment in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Alpha Family Trust purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 20,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of D traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,821,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,728,777. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.98. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 137.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on D shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

