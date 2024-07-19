Alpha Family Trust Makes New $204,000 Investment in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Alpha Family Trust purchased a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 192,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,570,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $962,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 250,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,666,000 after purchasing an additional 125,730 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.0 %

STZ stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $248.30. 882,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,020. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.50 and a 1 year high of $274.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $253.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.96. The stock has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on STZ. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $287.00 in a report on Friday, July 5th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $291.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.11.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at $706,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,844,638. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,227 shares of company stock worth $8,676,973 over the last three months. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

