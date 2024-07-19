Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AOSL. B. Riley lifted their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark raised their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $45.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.38 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.03 and a 200-day moving average of $26.83. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $47.45.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.13 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $38,278.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,704.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOSL. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 288.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 293,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,752,000 after purchasing an additional 217,800 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 199,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 100,591 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 295,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 94,196 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,092,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,465,000 after acquiring an additional 86,366 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 446,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

