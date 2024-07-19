Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.26%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.
Ally Financial Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of ALLY traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.85. 432,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,399,027. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.14.
Ally Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ally Financial
About Ally Financial
Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ally Financial
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Home Building Stock Hits 52-Week High With More Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.