Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.26%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.

Ally Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ALLY traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.85. 432,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,399,027. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.14.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Ally Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ally Financial

About Ally Financial

(Get Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.