Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Receives $36.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.30.
Several analysts recently issued reports on ALKS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Alkermes from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.
Alkermes stock opened at $24.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $32.88. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.20 and its 200-day moving average is $26.24.
Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.15). Alkermes had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.
