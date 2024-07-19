Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.45

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.45 and last traded at $33.37, with a volume of 64033 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.42.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Alkami Technology from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -54.03 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.75.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $76.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Alkami Technology’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 71,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $1,905,734.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 262,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,049,555.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 71,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $1,905,734.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 262,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,049,555.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General sold 1,542,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $40,931,041.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,186,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,970,712.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,848,472 shares of company stock valued at $49,241,550 over the last three months. Insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALKT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,294,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,252,000 after purchasing an additional 31,069 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 1,283.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 77,677 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 61,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $3,738,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

