Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 48.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALGN. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 396,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $108,669,000 after acquiring an additional 40,406 shares during the last quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 48,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,421,000 after purchasing an additional 15,608 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 58,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $1,197,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $253.35. 354,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,377. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $253.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.65. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.66. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $413.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $997.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.97 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.80%. Research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.50.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

