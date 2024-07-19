Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Align Technology worth $30,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth about $215,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 18.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 92,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,434,000 after acquiring an additional 14,248 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,644,000 after purchasing an additional 32,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALGN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.50.

Align Technology Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $250.93. The stock had a trading volume of 200,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,247. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.65. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.34 and a 12-month high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $997.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.97 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Stories

