Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

Alcoa Stock Performance

AA stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.70. 1,447,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,857,873. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $45.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 2.45.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -10.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.50 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

