Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $90.02

Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $90.02 and last traded at $91.48, with a volume of 255035 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.81.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Hsbc Global Res raised Albemarle to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Albemarle from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.65.

The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.28 and a 200 day moving average of $118.83.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company’s revenue was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.18%.

In other Albemarle news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,875.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Albemarle in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 610.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. USCF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

