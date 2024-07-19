Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Alamo Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Alamo Group Price Performance

ALG stock opened at $184.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.04. Alamo Group has a 1 year low of $157.74 and a 1 year high of $231.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.20.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $425.59 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 7.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alamo Group will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamo Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alamo Group in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 1,885.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Alamo Group in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Alamo Group in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Featured Stories

