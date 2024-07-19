Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 39.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD stock traded down $3.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $262.92. The company had a trading volume of 318,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,511. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $264.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.54. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APD. UBS Group raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $257.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.43.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

