Aion (AION) Trading 15.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Aion (AION) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. Aion has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $2.47 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aion has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.32 or 0.00081428 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00020430 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00009867 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000100 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 63.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

