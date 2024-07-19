Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Agile Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of AGRX opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average is $0.84. Agile Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $3.20.
Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter.
Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. It offers Twirla, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.
