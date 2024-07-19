Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AGRX opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average is $0.84. Agile Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $3.20.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Agile Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AGRX Free Report ) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 3.65% of Agile Therapeutics worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 10.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. It offers Twirla, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Further Reading

